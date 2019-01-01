Simba SC & Yanga SC responsible for Tanzania's development - Mwendwa

The federation's chief has credited the two clubs for helping the growth of the game in the country due to their massive support

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has explained why football is better developed in than Kenya.

Mwendwa said Simba SC and Yanga SC as clubs have contributed a lot to the development of Tanzanian football, especially when it comes to fans' attraction to the stadium.

“There are two big teams which have solid support that explains why Yanga SC and Simba SC do not struggle to fill the stadium when they are playing. This is not a support of just talking but the support of going to the pitch and cheering the teams,” Mwendwa told Citizen TV.

While giving an example of the August clash between Yanga and , Mwendwa explained why he thinks football in Tanzania has grown tremendously compared to Kenya.

"When Yanga welcomed Kariobangi Sharks for their Mwananchi day celebrations 85,000 people attended the match and Kariobangi Sharks were paid Shs2 million for honouring the fixture," he added.

“But here at home, Sharks cannot afford to raise that amount of money in any of their games which means we as a country have a long distance to go in terms of attracting people to the stadium.”

The administrator further explained why even the Harambee Stars struggle to have more sponsorship partners. He also gave ways which can be used to make football in the country more attractive like in the past.

“We had the Harambee Stars going to the African Cup of Nations finals and they only attracted one sponsor. This shows the national team can only attract sponsors if only they are playing in a bigger tournament like Afcon,” he continued.

“As a nation, we have challenges and we have to solve them step by step. We have to aggressively market our game it is possible but it is going to take time.”

Whereas Tanzania had Yanga SC, Simba SC, KMC FC, and Azam FC in Caf competitions Kenya had only two representatives in and .