Simba SC will prioritise league over Caf competition - Vandenbroeck

The 21-time league champions hammered Burundian outfit Vital'O 6-0 in a pre-season friendly at Mkapa Stadium

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has insisted the Mainland League title will remain his club's top target for the new campaign.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been on top form domestically for the last three seasons, winning a trio of titles in the process. Despite the team being in the Caf for the new campaign, the tactician has insisted the league title is the most important.

"We are happy to be in the continental assignments because it means we will be rubbing shoulders with the best in the continent," Vandenbroeck told reporters at a press conference ahead of Simba SC's friendly against Vital'O on Saturday. "However, to be there, we have to win the league because, minus it, we cannot get a chance to play in the Champions League.

"To me, the league title remains the most important competition because it opens the door for other opportunities like continental competitions."

The 40-year-old has also opined on the team's chances of doing better in the Caf assignment this season.

"As usual, we definitely want to perform well in the competition," Vandenbroeck added. "Whether we get past the group stages or not depends on the teams we will be pooled with.

"Sometimes, you might have tough luck and be pooled with the best in the continent and sometimes, we might have a relatively easier group.

"One thing I am sure of is that we will have a good run at home especially with the massive support from the fans. They usually attend matches in big numbers which is a boost to our players."

Simba have been active in the transfer window, acquiring several players to bolster Vandenbroeck's squad.

"The squad is better, and I believe we will have a good season," the Belgian continued. "We will give our best with the new players, the competition in the squad will be good which is healthy for the club to perform well in competitions."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi played a pre-season friendly match with Burundian outfit Vital'O on Saturday and secured a convincing 6-0 win.

The Msimbazi-based charges won a treble last season; the Community Shield, the , and the league title