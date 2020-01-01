Simba SC will be keen to safeguard top spot against Yanga SC – Bocco

The Taifa Stars striker says his side will go for a win in the derby so as to keep their status at the top of the pile

Simba SC captain John Bocco has maintained they will strive to get maximum points when they take on rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the Mainland Premier League derby on Saturday.

The two Tanzanian giants will clash for the first time this season with Simba currently sitting at the top of the table whereas Yanga are second.

And speaking to reporters ahead of the fixture, Bocco, who is making a comeback from injury said: “We respect [Yanga} very much but we believe we have a good squad to give us the result we want.

“We want to beat them and get the three points which will also help us to maintain our top spot. We have posted good results in recent weeks and I know the good run will continue, we will go at them needing a win.

“I am confident if we play well, as we have been doing and also support one another, then we will get a win in God’s help.”

Last season, Simba took the bragging rights after managing a draw in the first meeting and winning the reverse fixture 1-0 courtesy of a goal scored by former striker Meddie Kagere.

Yanga interim coach Boniface Mkwasa has already warned Simba to expect a beating on Saturday.

“Let me assure Yanga fans wherever they are not to be afraid about Simba because they are just a normal team like any other club in the league and they can easily be defeated,” Mkwasa said.

As usual, Yanga have opted to camp outside Dar es Salaam and this time they will settle in Zanzibar, seeking maximum focus to prepare for the crunch battle.

Simba on the other hand, have resolved to stick to Dar es Salaam and for the first time, they will settle at their ‘MO’ Simba Bunju Arena. Simba moved to camp immediately after the match against Ndanda FC.