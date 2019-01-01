Simba SC will always remain in my heart - Al Ittihad's Okwi

The Ugandan striker delivers an emotional message to Simba SC after sealing a move to Egyptian side Al Ittihad

Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi has stated he will always remember Simba SC despite his transfer to .

The 26-year-old striker left the Tanzanian champions to sign for Egyptian Premier League side Al Ittihad after agreeing to put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

In an emotional message posted on his official facebook page, Okwi has thanked Simba SC and their fans for the memories.

“I would like to thank you all for the great memories that we've had for many years, many times. You've always treated me as your own,” the Ugandan striker wrote on his Facebook page.

“I truly appreciate and would like you to know that I feel your love.

“Many thanks as well to the technical team and management of the club that worked tirelessly to see us achieve many titles.”

Okwi was impressive in the 2019 , helping reach the Round of 16 of the continental competition.

The forward, who has 67 caps for the Cranes, scored two goals in the biennial tournament, against the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

The striker, who started his professional career with SC Villa, has played for ’s Étoile du Sahel, Young Africans and Danish club Sonderjyske.