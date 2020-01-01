Simba SC to miss key duo as they face off with Namungo FC

The Tanzanian giants will parade in their next league match without two key players on Wednesday

Simba SC will return to Mainland Premier League action minus two of their key players against Namungo FC on Wednesday.

The Tanzanian giants have confirmed they will be without returning attacker, Shiza Kichuya and Mozambican winger Luis Miquissone, both signed during the mini-transfer window because they are yet to secure International Transfer Certificates (ITC).

“I will not be able to field [Kichuya] and [Miquissone] because they have not been cleared to play,” Simba coach Vandenbroeck told reporters.

Simba will be keen to get a win and open a gap against second-placed Azam, who will also be in action as they face Azam FC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Simba and Azam are making a comeback into the league battle after a successful campaign in Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), where they sailed into the Last 16 round.

Simba bundled out Mwadui FC following a 2-1 win at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Saturday, while Azam beat Friends 3-1 at the Uhuru Stadium on Monday.

For Simba, they will be aiming at strengthening their grip of the top position in the league with 41 points from 16 matches. The match will kick-off at 7 pm.

In their last league outing, Simba eased past Alliance FC with a 4-1 win at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on January 19, 2020, and this came after labouring to beat Mbao FC 2-1 three days earlier at the same venue.

Azam, who are second, six points behind Simba after playing 16 matches, will also be seeking their sixth straight league victory as they face Mtibwa Sugar in a match to kick off at 4 pm.