'Simba SC signed players I did not recommend' - Aussems

The coach has openly stated the behind-the-scenes negotiations he had with the club's officials regarding the transfer activities

Patrick Aussems has revealed the list of players he proposed to be signed by Simba SC were never considered at all.

Aussems was sacked by the Tanzanian giants last month and he has now admitted the players he proposed to be signed in the last transfer window was a bone of contention between him and the club officials.

Aussems added the only player who was signed after his recommendation was Francis Kahata from .

“When we were discussing which players we should sign before the season started I gave out names of those I wanted to be brought to the club. But I am telling you among those players I proposed to be signed only [Francis] Kahata was brought,” Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

The Belgian tactician further revealed he did not sanction the signings of the three Brazilian players but admitted Simba's boss Mohammed Dewji sought his opinion before making the decision to bring the three onboard.

Gerson Fraga Vieira, Wilker Henrique da Silva, and Tairone dos Santos are the Brazilian nationals who were signed by the Msimbazi Reds during the last transfer window.

“[Mohammed] Dewji called me to get my opinion on the proposed signing of the Brazilians and I was straightforward with him that whatever decision they want to make as a club in as far as signing those players was like a big gamble,” added the coach.

“These Brazilians know little about African football and I never shied away from telling Dewji what I thought about them.

“They were brought yes, but have they impressed so far? Have they achieved expectations placed on them before? The answers are there for everyone to see.”

Aussems opines that players from outside should only be considered if they are of a higher quality than those from within the country.

“I have said even before any foreign player who should be signed by Simba must offer what the club might not get from the local players.”