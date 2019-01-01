Simba SC must be in a good frame of mind to tackle Azam FC - Aussems

The coach warns of the potential dangers should his players underrate their league rivals in Wednesday's afternoon clash

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has said his players will need to be in the right frame of mind when they will face Azam FC on Wednesday.

Aussems is preparing his team for a bigger test against unbeaten Azam and the Belgian coach has stated the importance of psychological readiness ahead of the showdown at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“We are progressing well in the training ahead of our match which is expected to be tough and we are required to be in a good frame of mind,” Aussems told Daily News.

On the other hand, goalkeeper Beno Kakolanya warned his teammates on how tough the Wednesday match may turn out to be.

“Azam is not a bad team as they have a quality squad and are among the most feared team in the country hence, we must not underrate them,” Kakolanya, who has featured prominently from the bench said.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi managed a 4-2 victory over Azam in the Comunity Shield tie in August.

Aussems may also have striker John Bocco involved in his first league match since recovering from an injury.

Meanwhile, Azam's new coach Aristica Cioaba spoke about his players ahead of the league encounter after returning to the club on Tuesday.

Article continues below

“I am not new here [at Azam FC], I know the team and the players know me well and are aware of my football philosophy,” Cioaba told Daily News upon his appointment.

Cioaba was the club's head coach in 2017 and 2018 before he was replaced by Etienne Ndayiragije who is now full-time at the national team; Taifa Stars.

Azam have played three matches and are fourth on the log while Simba have played four and have not dropped a single point.