Simba SC didn't want to be crowned champions in the boardroom - Mazingisa

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi were declared champions on Sunday despite a 0-0 draw against Tanzania Prisons

Simba SC Chief Executive Officer Senzo Mazingisa is elated they defended their Mainland Premier League title on the pitch.

Simba won the league title with six games left after the Tanzanian league resumed in mid-June and Mazingisa is happy the title was fought and won fairly.

"It feels good to win on the pitch, we didn't want to be crowned champions in the boardroom," Mazingisa told BBC Sport Africa.

"This title comes with a lot of joy, knowing that we fought for it on the pitch and we managed to get the points on the football pitch.

"So, personally I'm very excited and I'm sure everyone who's supporting Simba is overjoyed with the success that's come in winning the league this season. So, I'm excited and very relieved."

The South African revealed his fear of what the coronavirus' initial restrictions would have brought.

"I'll be honest with you. At first, I didn't know how it would pan out in the long run. But a month into the soft lockdown here in , I had a feeling that we might go back but not as I anticipated," added the official.

"It was a jovial feeling, a feeling of excitement. You could see that they were really, really excited that eventually, the day has come where they are crowned champions.

"But not only for them you know, even for the fans. You should see the videos that are making the rounds on social media. People are just happy that they've clinched this title."

Tanzanian fans were allowed to attend the matches but with strict guidelines that included social distancing and hand sanitisation at the stadium gates. Mazingisa underlines the need for fans in a football encounter.

"You cannot separate spectators from football. That would kill football. Without spectators, it's not the same. It could never be the same. Especially here in Tanzania," continued the Wekundu wa Msimbazi official.

"When we allow fans to come to the training session, I can tell you that the training ground of ours is fully packed - just a normal training session.

"It's one special feeling that you cannot get anywhere. It was an amazing experience for the players - for the fans to be cheering them on and for the fans to be there when they were crowned champions."

Simba will represent Tanzania in the . Now they target to win the domestic double given they are still in the FA tournament.

"We want to make sure we're ready for the Champions League," Mazingisa concluded.

"Of course, it would be the icing on the top if we win the itself and the double this season. So, all these things are in the pipeline. They're doable and within reach."