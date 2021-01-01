Simba SC defender Onyango on Babu: 'Fans can call me what they want'

The Kenya international was mocked by Yanga SC fans who felt he was 'too old' to compete but he has since proved them wrong

Harambee Star Joash Onyango has stated he is not concerned with being called Babu (which means grandfather) by rival fans.

The Kenya international joined the reigning Tanzania Mainland League champions at the beginning of the season from Kenyan giants Gor Mahia, and Yanga SC fans took a jibe at him stating he was too old to compete. The 28-year-old has since silenced his critics with solid performances.

"I have adapted very well; the environment as well. Initially, the heat was much but it is no longer a problem since I am now used to it," Onyango told Goal on Thursday.

"I am not so much concerned with being called Babu. Fans can decide to call you anything but it does not concern me.

"My target was to come and help the team as much as possible and it is the most important thing. Every other thing to me is just noise. Currently, I do not know what they are saying but it is up to them.

"I have no problem at all. What matters is my performance on the pitch."

The experienced centre-back has further explained how his former teammates at K'Ogalo helped him settle fast at Wekundu wa Msimbazi, and how it influenced him.

"I thank [Francis] Kahata and [Meddie] Kagere, they welcomed me well and guided me on what to expect," Onyango added.

"They opened my eyes on what to do and what not to do, or where to go and where not to go. It also helped me get my confidence because playing with someone you already know is easier.

"I don't feel the loneliness, and it is why I appreciate meeting them in the team."

Currently, Onyango is with the team in Sudan where they will play Al Merrikh in Group A of the Caf Champions League.

The East African heavyweights are leading the group with maximum points after defeating AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic away by a solitary goal, before claiming maximum points against defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt at home by the same margin.

On the other hand, the Glowing Red have lost their opening two games against the champions and AS Vita respectively.