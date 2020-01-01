Simba SC and Yanga SC to miss key players as they face off in derby

The two giants will face off in the first derby of the season at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday

Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC) will face off on Saturday in the Mainland Premier League without two key players for both sides.

Simba who are sitting at the summit of the table will miss the services of Miraj Athuman and Rashid Juma while Yanga will have to do without defender Lamine Moro and striker Tariq Seif.

Hundreds of thousands of football fans are expected to fill the stadium to watch teams which have, for years, arguably brought a lot of excitement and disappointment to the fixture.

And ahead of the 103rd derby since 1965, coaches from both sides have remained confident their teams will carry the day at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

On paper, the hosts are looking as the side likely to cause trouble for Yanga. Upbeat Simba coach Sven Vanderbroeck said his side is ready to face Yanga.

“I know it is a big game with huge pressure both off and on the field but we are ready to play our part,” the Belgian is quoted by Daily News.

Moreover, Vanderbroeck, who is yet to succumb to defeat since taking over the coaching role from sacked fellow Belgian trainer Patrick Aussems said he will make a couple of changes in his starting lineup.

His captain John Bocco said they respect Yanga, insisting derby games are usually unpredictable. On his part, Yanga caretaker coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa reiterated his speech that playing Simba is normal just like any other team in the league.

“The same energy we used to defeat Prisons to end their unbeaten run will be used to get the better of our opponents’ Simba on Saturday.”

Yanga have a slight edge above Simba as they have won 36 times, while Simba have won 31 outings and 35 matches have ended in a draw. Yanga have scored a total of 107 goals compared to Simba’s 97.