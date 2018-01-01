Sikiru Alimi dedicates Caf Champions League goals against Gor Mahia to family

The attacker has dedicated his goals and their ticket to the group stages of the lucrative club competition to the team and family

Sikiru Alimi has dedicated his match-winning performance which earned the Pride of Benue the ticket to the group stage of the Caf Champions League at the expense of Gor Mahia to his teammates, coaches and his family members.

Alimi, who missed the first leg of the encounter in Nairobi, where they were beaten 3-1, notched the two goals that ensured that Lobi Stars progressed to the group stages.

Speaking shortly after the game Alimi, who joined the reigning league champions from Sunshine Stars, disclosed that it was not easy for them to deliver the ticket to the next round of the competition and that the massive support they got from the Benue government and the club management set the tone for their second leg recovery.

He said they prepared very hard for the return leg after they saw what transpired in Nairobi and that he was excited that they got the needed goals that transformed the game in their favour at the end of the 90 minutes.

The attacker stressed that he decided to dedicate the win to his teammates, the technical crew and his family members because of the amount of support he got from them and that he was thrilled that they didn’t disappoint the fans.

“I will say I am super excited to get the goals that took us to the group stage of the Champions League,” Alimi told media.

“It was a hard fought victory for us because many thought it was the end for us in the competition based on the first leg performance. We were able to prove our doubters wrong and got the needed goals that had taken us to the group stage. We thank God for this victory.

“I will say I am dedicating the goals and win to my fans, my teammates and coaches at Lobi Stars and my family members. We have been able to gladden the hearts of Nigerians through our win and we are hoping that we even progress further in the competition by the time the draw for the group stage is made next week.”