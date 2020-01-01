Sikhayi sends cash gift to AFC Leopards players after joining Wazito FC

The defender bade farewell to his former teammates as he left the Den after two years

Dennis Sikhayi sent Sh30,000 to his former AFC teammates just after joining Wazito FC.

The fullback, according to the Nairobi News, wired the money to his former teammates through captain Robinson Kamura as he bade goodbye to the players he had associated with in the last two seasons.

The former star left the Den and joined Wazito in the January transfer window as Ingwe struggled to meet their financial needs.

Sikhayi left for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) newbies alongside Whyvonne Isuza. Coach Casa Mbungo and defender Moses Mburu also left due to unpaid salaries for the past five months.

“Thanks for everything. Keep working hard and all the best,” Sikhayi wrote on the players' WhatsApp group before he left as the Nairobi News reports.

Meanwhile, Kamura believes AFC Leopards will overcome the current challenges if they stick together and if the fans continue to support the players.

Kamura led Ingwe to a 4-1 win over Zoo FC at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday and he hopes everything will be fine so long as there is unity within the team.

“Another sweet win for us all to start the year. To our lovely fans and followers, thank you will never be enough and we appreciate your support so much. We need you and together as a family, we will overcome all the challenges we are facing,” Kamura wrote on his Facebook page.

“Our almighty God takes charge and control always.”

The victory helped them move to the seventh place on the table with 25 points and will face Posta on January 8.