Signing ex-Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure 'irresponsible' - Vasco da Gama president Campello

The Ivorian midfielder is a target for Leven Siano, who is bidding for the role of president of the Brazilian club

The incumbent president of Vasco da Gama, Alexandre Campello, has labelled his rival, Leven Siano's attempt to sign former midfielder Yaya Toure as "irresponsible".

Siano is in the running for club president as elections at the Rio de Janeiro-based club are due this year, and pledged to sign the ex- international if he wins.

The Brazilian lawyer posted a video on Instagram a few days back in which he welcomed Toure to the club.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year then responded to the post, saying he can't wait to meet the Vasco fans.

"I want to thank Leven for including me in this project," Toure said.

"I can hardly wait to see all the Vasco fans very soon. It is going to be Vasco."

Toure's proposed signing is in limbo as the Brazilian is yet to commence because of the coronavirus pandemic and with clubs already suffering financially, Campello does not think it is wise to make such a move.

"I think it is irresponsible to take a footballer without knowing the financial situation of the club and without having the guarantee of being able to pay it," Campello said on Rio de Janeiro-based station, Radio Tupi.

"Then put under contract a 37-year-old player, who stopped for a season, it's scary."

Toure has been without a club since his contract at Chinese outfit Qingdao Huanghai expired last year.

Meanwhile, rival Rio club Botafogo were in the initial running to sign Toure with the ex- man saying it was a dream come true and was ready to fight for the club.

However, with Toure's apparent interest in Vasco, Botafogo vice-president Ricardo Rotenberg said he lacked seriousness and clearly was not fit to wear the club's shirt.

"He’s [Toure] a guy whose word means nothing. He had an attitude from those who have no character," Rotenberg told Globoesporte.

"He could just have said he didn’t want to play here. Now I don’t want to see him...I don't think our path was wrong, but Yaya lacked seriousness.

"He could go to any team, but he had no dignity to give us an answer. Yaya does not deserve to wear the Botafogo shirt."