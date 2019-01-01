'Sign Rabiot, sell Mkhitaryan & Iwobi' - Arsenal legend offers transfer advice to Emery

The Gunners are expected to freshen up their squad this summer, with Charlie Nicholas claiming a midfielder at PSG should be acquired as a free agent

have been urged to snap up Adrien Rabiot when his contract at comes to a close, with Charlie Nicholas also calling on Unai Emery to offload Henrikh Mkhitarya and Alex Iwobi.

The Gunners are expected to be busy in the next transfer window.

A frugal approach to recruitment is not likely to be relaxed, with no war chest about to be handed to Emery, but plenty of comings and goings are on the cards.

With Aaron Ramsey heading to as a free agent, Nicholas feels Arsenal should be snapping up another currently plying his trade in France, while moving on the deadwood at Emirates Stadium.

The ex-Gunners forward told Sky Sports: “They won't spend £60m-£70m on defensive players so this manager will be identifying the good young players. You don't need to go to Dortmund's or 's to buy from there, but it has to be a step up from what they have right now.

“It should be an encouraging summer for Arsenal, but finally we have a manager that knows what the priority is and he will be the judge of who they bring in consequently.

“In midfield we will need to replace Aaron Ramsey. I am hoping that will be Reiss Nelson from . I don't know what the future holds for Mesut Ozil and who will entice him to move on - if at all - but there is a possibility of that happening. We need to add a striker, as well as a wide man.

“In defence, if I was to keep anyone, it would be Bellerin, as he would play right back or right wing-back. Rob Holding would hopefully be fit for the start of the season, as well as Sokratis as a squad player so those are the potentials to keep.

“We need a box-to-box style midfield player and a player that can pick a pass too, so it is a matter of bringing in the right ones. I think you need to know your system, fit them in and see where it takes you. Adrien Rabiot will be a free-agent and been linked with different clubs, but I would take him. He has the quality and is of decent level, which Arsenal need.

“In attack, I like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette but will they win you the Premier League? I think they could.

“Between them, bearing in mind they haven't actually played much together, their goal return has been a very good return. Arsenal have been relying on one striker for too long and now they have two so it does give me hope.

“I would sell Henrik Mkhitaryan and if I got the right money for Alex Iwobi I would sell him too. Denis Suarez has gone, that was a waste of time."