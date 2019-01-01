'Sign him up!' – Kompany backs Lampard for Chelsea job

The former Manchester City skipper, who is about to begin his own managerial career, is certain his former teammate will succeed at Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard is "a natural match" for in their search for a new head coach, according to former team-mate Vincent Kompany.

Chelsea were granted permission by Championship side on Tuesday to begin talks with Lampard, who is the overwhelming favourite to succeed -bound Maurizio Sarri.

Lampard spent a season playing along Kompany at Manchester City after leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2014.

And Kompany insists that, despite the Englishman having just a year of managerial experience with Derby behind him, he is the only real candidate for the top job at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at his presentation as 's new player-manager on Tuesday, Kompany told reporters: "Sign him up. He is the man!

"Not only is Frank a great guy but someone who I learned so much from at a stage in my career. He was a bit older when he joined Manchester City and Frank was an incredible professional.

"What he brought at the time, he stepped the level up for everyone else so I know the impact of Frank Lampard on a team and I'm trying to have the same impact when it comes as an older player for Anderlecht.

"He's up there with the most intelligent players so it's a natural match with Chelsea, I completely support him."

After leaving Manchester City Lampard spent two seasons with sister club before retiring in 2016. Two years later he made the move into coaching with Championship side Derby County.

He impressed during his first season in management, guiding the Rams to the play-off final. However, his Premier League hopes were dashed after 2-1 defeat to at Wembley.

Despite that disappointment, Lampard appears to have done enough to convince the Chelsea hierarchy that he is good enough for the top job at Stamford Bridge.

If he does take the role then Lampard is likely to be welcomed with open arms by the Chelsea supporters who consider him one of the club's greatest ever players.

The former midfielder spent 13 seasons as a player at Stamford Bridge, winning 13 major honours including three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one and one .

He is also the club’s all-time top scorer with 211 goals in 648 games in all competitions.



