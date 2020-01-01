Sigh of relief for Kenya as Wanyama is confirmed for Comoros double-header

The skipper was initially a doubt after Montreal Impact's reluctance to release him for the national team

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has been released by his club to play for in the (Afcon) double-header against Comoros.

Initially, the Major League Soccer ( ) side was reluctant to release the midfielder and he was even involved in the game against DC United where he scored in a 3-2 win to seal a place in the playoffs.

"All foreign-based players initially called up have checked into camp," the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) communicated in a statement obtained by Goal, "save for Anthony Akumu, Johanna Omolo, and captain Victor Wanyama, who are expected to link up with the team later today."

More teams

However, as Goal revealed earlier, striker Michael Olunga is set to miss the game owing to the current situation in and his team Kashiwa Reysol that plays in the J1.

"Michael Olunga has requested to be exempted from the team due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country from which he plies his trade," the Federation further communicated.

The Les Coelacantes are expected in Kenya on Tuesday, November 10. Thereafter they will have a feel of Kasarani Stadium at 7 pm.

The officials will be from Burundi and with the centre referee and his assistants coming from North Africa as communicated by the Federation.

"Confederation of African Football (Caf) has appointed Mutaz Ibrahim from Libya as the centre referee for the match. He will be assisted by his compatriots Attia Essa Amsaaed and Majdi Kamil who will be serving as the first assistant referee and second assistant referee respectively.

"Aimable Habimana from Burundi will serve as the Match Commissioner while Leslie Leonard Liunda from Tanzania will act as the Referee Assessor."

Article continues below

It will be Kenya’s first match under new coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, who was appointed a month ago to take over the mantle after the FKF parted ways with former coach Francis Kimanzi on mutual agreement.

However, no fan will be allowed since the match will be played behind closed doors.

Kenya are currently second in Group G after managing two draws from their first two matches, 1-1 against and the same scoreline against Togo.