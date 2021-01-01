Sifuna narrates how maiden Sofapaka goal came sooner than he expected

The starlet was signed from National Super League side Soy United where he had established himself as a prolific scorer

Sofapaka striker Ambrose Sifuna has claimed his maiden Football Kenya Federation Premier League goal came sooner than he expected.

The forward, who was signed from Soy United scored his debut goal in what proved to be the winner against Nairobi City Stars, when Sofapaka won 1-0 on January 10.

"Scoring at the top level had been a target for me though I wasn’t under any pressure to achieve much because I knew I was beginning and it would just be a matter of time," the youngster told the club's website.

"I never expected to net my maiden goal that quick but it was such an experience and feeling to score my first and winning goal against Nairobi City Stars.

"I got my first taste of the league against Bandari and thereafter more playing minutes have come my way.

"The FKF Premier League is way competitive, so physical and tactical as well. More playing minutes have immensely contributed to my growth. My confidence level has improved and I feel am settling in so well.”

Sifuna also explained how his initial journey with the National Super League side helped him onto greater things, and his achievements while in the lower league.



"My transfer to the club [Sofapaka] was after an excellent season at Super League side Soy United," he explained.

"In my two seasons at Soy, I managed to be the club’s top scorer while still at the Division One level.

"In my second season at the club, I was at my top form and I was able to help Soy United earn promotion to the Super League.

"My dream had always been to go more professional and play at the top level and when Sofapaka sought my services, I didn’t hesitate to seal the move because it had been my all-time desire.”



The forward believes Sofapaka, under the tutelage of head coach Ken Odhiambo, will give him the podium to develop and become a Kenya international.

Article continues below

"Every player’s wish is to be at their best and represent the country and this not different from my desires too," he concluded.

"Am at one of the biggest clubs in the country and I want to use every opportunity to grow way better into a proper player.

"Playing for the Harambee Stars and beyond the Kenyan league are some of my ambitions too because I have the potential and the desire to achieve my targets.”



“Coach Odhiambo has played such a huge role in my development. He advises and pushes you beyond your limits, since he joined us have been a much better player, and the only reward is to produce positive consistent performance.”



Before the international break, Batoto ba Mungu had managed to amass 19 points from 15 games and are 11th on the league table.