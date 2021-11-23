‘Sierra Leone is my country’ – Chelsea’s Chalobah delighted with Afcon 2021 berth

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has declared that he is a Sierra Leone citizen and he is happy with the country's qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The 22-year-old was born in Freetown but he is yet to play for the West African country, even though he has played across all youth levels for England.

Chalobah joined Chelsea at the age of eight and he spent the last three seasons on loan at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient before he earned his spot in Thomas Tuchel's team.

Sierra Leone qualified for next year’s Afcon after Kei Kamara's penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Benin in June.

For their first appearance in the competition after 25 years, the Leone Stars are in Group E with Algeria, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.

During a press conference on Monday, Chalobah was asked about his international future with respect to Sierra Leone's latest success and he said: “Obviously yes that is my country and I am really pleased, they have done well to qualify but my focus right now is on the club."

Apart from Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger is another Chelsea player of Sierra Leonean descent but he opted to play for his country of birth, Germany.

Earlier this month, the Blues rewarded Chalobah for his fine form with a long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2026.

This season, he has played in seven Premier League matches and he has two goals to his name already.

He is looking forward to possibly making his first Champions League start when Chelsea host Juventus for a Group H fixture on Tuesday.