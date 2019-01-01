Sierra Leone disqualified, Angola withdraw from Women's Olympic qualifiers

Owing to contrasting reasons, some African teams will take no part in the Tokyo 2020 qualifying tournament which begins in April

Sierra Leone have been disqualified from Caf Women's Olympic qualifier preliminary round, while Angola have withdrawn.

The expulsion of the west Africans was due to the suspension of the country's FA by Fifa and the development sends Cote d'Ivoire to the next round of qualifiers.

In a Caf statement, Angola pulled out of the competition for unconfirmed reasons - meaning Zambia have taken their place in the second round.

Despite the two nations' exit, other preliminary stage's ties will go ahead in April 2019, with both legs scheduled hold between April 1-9.

In the first round, take on Chad, Ethiopia battle , square up against and Gabon slug it out with Congo, while Malawi engage Mozambique.

Having been drawn bye in the first round, , , , , , Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea will join in the second round.

After the fifth round in November 2019, two African sides will battle for a spot in Tokyo with one qualifying automatically, while the other face a CONMEBOL side in a play-off.