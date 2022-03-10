'Si Senor' - Lyrics, video & meaning of Liverpool fans' Firmino song

Tune into any Liverpool match and you'll hear the resounding choruses of 'Si Senor', the song dedicated to Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino.

It is an infectiously catchy tune, sung merrily by Liverpool fans on both Premier League nights at Anfield and on the road in European away games.

But what does 'Si Senor' mean, and what are the lyrics? GOAL takes a look.

What is 'Si Senor' and the meaning behind it?

'Si Senor', which translates into 'Yes Sir' from Spanish, is the chant dedicated to Firmino.

Based on a tune sung by River Plate fans in Argentina, the song has been changed and adapted to fit the Brazilian striker, who has been an instrumental part of Jurgen Klopp's team since arriving from Hoffenheim in 2015.

It is a staple during Liverpool matchdays, sung by Reds supporters both home and away. Firmino himself is a fan of the song, and he has been frequently been seen singing along to the lyrics joyously.

"It’s cool," Firmino said about 'Si Senor'.

The rhythm of the song is a little Latin, a little La Bombonera. It is very motivating. For those on the pitch, it’s good to hear the fans singing their name, their music. It motivates us to do our best on the pitch and help the team."

Si Senor lyrics

There's something that the kop wants you to know



The best in the world his name is



Bobby Firmino



Our number nine



Give him the ball and he'll score everytime



Si Señor



Pass the ball to Bobby and he'll score

Further reading