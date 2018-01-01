Show respect to your players! Gor Mahia FC fans told after Ephrem Guikan shines

The Ivorian star striker was on target as the Kenyan champions hit Zoo Kericho 4-0 in a league match played on Wednesday

Gor Mahia fans have been urged to show respect to their players all the time.

The statement from one Mohamed Younouss comes after Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikan scored a brace to help the Kenyan champions pick their first win of the season against Zoo Kericho on Wednesday.

Guikan, who has been under fire from the K’Ogalo faithful, scored the fastest goal this season before adding the second as Samuel Onyango and Ugandan Erisa Ssekisambu rounded off the huge win at the Kasarani Stadium.

Prior to the fixture, Gor Mahia fans had attacked a number of players in the team notably the Ivorian striker and Francis Mustafa from Burundi for a below per display that had seen the club struggle to score goals in both the league and Caf Champions League.

Younouss has now urged the fans to always respect the players who give everything to make them proud. “Supporters of Gor Mahia learn to respect your players who give everything to make you proud. Football is a game sometimes it happens many times it goes wrong. Too many fake supporters among you.

"Today Guikan is a good player tomorrow if he doesn't score goals he will suck. Give more respect to your players, I am a Gor Mahia fan like you, Thanks!”

Gor Mahia is currently struggling to balance the foreign quota rule as required by KPL. The team already has five foreigners, and with Burundian defender Karim Nizigiyimana now negotiating to come back, one player will likely be sacrificed.

Last week, Goal reported that Guikan, could be used as a sacrificial lamb, to pave way for the return of the left back.