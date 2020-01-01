Should the KPL title race be decided by playoffs?

Could a mini tournament be the best way to decide the 2020 Kenyan champions?

Who will be the new Kenyan Premier League champion if the season ends prematurely? It's a puzzle that many are struggling to solve.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the Kenyan top tier with 11 rounds remaining to complete the season, and Football Federation CEO Barry Otieno had initially suggested that should be crowned if top flight football does not resume.

"We hope that it is contained soon and we can resume normal football," Otieno told Goal. "If not, then we might have to end the season prematurely and declare the winner as per the current standing, especially if Caf doesn't allow for an extension to submit league champions to be included in the Caf ."

However, CEO Jack Oguda made it clear it would not be the federation's business to determine who was to be crowned champions, and that the member clubs would have to decide. He went on to state that the four top sides might have to take part in playoffs with the eventual winner getting the KPL title.

Per the current standings, Gor Mahia, Kakamega , FC and would be 'subjected' to the playoffs; K'Ogalo are on 54 points after 23 matches followed by Homeboyz who are on 47 after 22 games. The Brewers are third after the same number of games but with one point fewer with the Soldiers on 43.

and AFC are regarded as the outside contenders for the title as well, but are currently outside the top four.

Gor CEO Amondi Aduda is not keen to see Oguda's proposal implemented.

"Has it ever happened anywhere? I don't think that is viable because that is why we call it a league," Gor Mahia CEO Amondi Aduda told Goal

"If it is a league, the winner has to be a team which has amassed more points either in a straight way or on a technicality. Rules of engagement are usually laid down before the beginning of the league.

"We cannot turn back and start insinuating other things that are not part of the laid down mechanisms of determination."

Similarly, AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani believes the criteria might not represent a logical way to decide the champions.

"We have many games left, it would be a controversial move which would leave the majority of teams complaining," the tactician told Goal. "It is a tricky situation."

However, former and midfielder Simon Mulama is in support of Oguda's proposal.

"If it is the only way to find the winner then I support it," the former Harambee Stars midfielder opines, "because at the end of the day the league has to end and we must have a winner. Players and teams have to be given time to rest as well."

With 23 matches played, the difference between leaders K'Ogalo and 11th-placed Posta is 24 points. Mathematically, 11 teams could still win the title, and KCB assistant coach Godfrey Oduor is sure there will be many complaints raised if only four are selected to compete in playoffs.

"Fifa advocates for fairness and everybody is given an equal chance to win the league," the 40-year-old told Goal. "So what fairness will it be if you go for the top four teams to battle for the league title?

"The Covid-19 pandemic has hit everyone in equal measure; 33 points can be collected from the 11 remaining matches which means every team has a chance of finishing on top of the KPL table.

"The only teams that cannot complain are those who mathematically are out of the race. For example, , who are on 20 points, cannot win it even if Gor Mahia lost the remaining matches."

So, what would be the ideal solution if the season ends prematurely due to Covid-19?

Oduor believes an expanded playoff could be the best solution.

"The top eight teams or so should be involved and the winner should be handed the title," he added. "Better still, Gor Mahia should be declared the champions if the season comes to an abrupt end."

Mulama has a different opinion, and wants the season to be cancelled without champions declared.

"The best solution is to make it null and void people count their losses. It should start afresh, teams get another chance to battle for the title.

"The solution depends on what [happens]; those are discussions going on even on the elite stage," Aduda says. "What does the laid-down criteria give us? What is the latitude?

"If there is a latitude of determination during such moments, then we get to it.

"In the absence of that then we do not have the moral authority to come up with suggestions that have not been universally agreed on, because the rules of engagements mean even the federation has to be involved, and the federation will not be involved in the National Executive Level, but the General Assembly's level, because it is the highest legislative organ."

While a playoff could at least avoid the situation where no champion is declared, and would offer the chasing pack the chance to catch Gor, it's clearly a solution that's rife with pitfalls and limitations.

Oguda may have to return to the drawing board.