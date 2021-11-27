Should Premier League clubs take a look at Sebastien Haller?

After a failed stint in the Premier League with West Ham United, Sebastian Haller is playing at the peak of his powers, with the forward now creating a habit of dominating headlines at Ajax.

The Ivorian has had quite the whirlwind journey since leaving the Hammers in January 2021. After his well-documented struggles at the London Stadium, the 27-year-old joined Ajax for a club-record fee of €22.5 million to reunite with his former manager Erik Ten Hag.

After an erroneous omission from their Europa League squad for the second half of last season, the Ivory Coast international made his Champions League debut in the ongoing season and has indeed made up for lost time.

The towering striker has become the first player to score nine goals in five Champions League games, breaking Erling Haaland’s record set in 2019, and his exploits have stunned most of Europe.

Meanwhile, Haller is now the fourth player to score in each of his first five appearances in Europe’s top competition after Alessandro Del Piero, Diego Costa, and Haaland.

A return to the Premier League on the cards?

His current form represents a stark contrast to his Premier League stint where he joined in 2019 for a club-record £45 million transfer and only managed 14 goals in 54 matches for the Hammers.

18 goals and five assists in 19 outings this season have made a mockery of his struggles in David Moyes’ team and those eye-boggling performances in the Champions League will soon open up an opportunity for a return to the Premier League big time.

Haller is thriving in a team full of technically-gifted performers who create chances for him all game long.

Rather than the unsuitable target man role he struggled with at the London Stadium, the 27-year-old will finish off the service that comes his way and top Premier League clubs will have been alerted to his goal-scoring instincts.

A sensational move to one of the Premier League’s elite will certainly be on the cards soon enough and we might be getting the second coming of a relentless goalscorer who is showing his best qualities once again.

Once again, London could well serve as an attractive destination for the in-form frontman. Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is approaching the final six months of his contract and could well be allowed to leave the club.

At 32, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is advancing in age and Haller could well be an option for a replacement.

Still in North London, Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham remains a subject for discussion and the talisman could yet get his desired move next summer. Such a scenario would leave room for a player like Haller to step in.

What of Newcastle United, who will surely look to splash the cash in 2022 following the arrival of their moneyed Saudi investors?

Less than halfway into the season and the Ivorian forward can already boast of 23 goal involvements after only 19 games across all competitions.

Without a doubt, Premier League clubs should be closely monitoring his situation.

by Kolade Daniel