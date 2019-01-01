Shots fired! Mathare United now ‘attack’ Gor Mahia ahead of top league match

Mathare United have mocked Gor Mahia as the two teams prepare to face off in a league match.

The two sides will clash on Sunday but the ‘Slum boys’, who are sitting at the top of the 18-team table with 13 points from five matches, have used social media to ‘belittle’ their rivals.

Gor Mahia have not enjoyed a good start to the season after losing two matches against Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks and winning only two.