Ex-Harambee Star Sammy Shollei has hit out on some individuals who he feels are using the current situation in Kenyan football to campaign for elections that Sports Minister Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed ordered to be held within six months.

The embattled head of Football Kenya Federation Nick Mwendwa and his fellow administrators were kicked out by the CS, with the Caretaker Committee given the interim mandate to run the game in Kenya.

However, individuals have taken advantage and started to campaign which has not gone down well with the former international.

Office is innocent until proven guilty

"While the CS is busy streamlining the mess in Kenya football, some people are already busy rather already in campaigning mood instead of helping the CS achieve her goals," Shollei stated on his social media account.

"You should never wish a brother ill so that you have an easy [rise] on the throne. I repeat and let me address [Mwendwa] for the first time as FKF President, that office is innocent until proven guilty. Scrutinize the attendants of the meeting called for in Kakamega [on Friday] and judge for yourself. Also, place them in the administration of FKF.

"Stakeholders meeting can never be complete without so many people that don't even have an idea of what is happening."

Shollei's request to Amina

The former attacker has further requested the CS to consider doing away with the registration fee to clubs stating it will go a long way in helping the teams.

"Our sports in all disciplines have suffered mismanagement for so many years. We have had several sports ministers that never bothered to take action on issues that were and still are clearly in the public domain and also brought to their attention through so many ways including press conferences, letters, and even petitions," Shollei said in a statement obtained by GOAL.

"I thank you for the recent accountability inspection that you ordered to be carried at a Kenyan office of the most popular game in the world.

"In the spirit of cleaning up the mess that has been in Kenya football for a long period of time and on behalf of clubs together with counties that have had problems registering officially as... clubs... I am kindly requesting that the registration fee of clubs... be waived.

"If this request is approved, it will help streamline the challenges your sports office has been facing especially when it comes to the management of the clubs in the country and football elections as well."