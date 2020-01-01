Shock as Western Stima players cry foul after 50% pay-cut

The playing unit and technical bench are unhappy after the club reduced their salaries by half

players have been surprised by the club's move to reduce their salaries by 50% allegedly without consent.

The Kisumu based Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have not been active, just like all the other teams in the top-tier, owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The management went on to subject the players and technical bench to a pay-cut without consultations.

It is for this reason the playing unit and the technical bench have written to management inquiring the same, hoping they will receive their March salaries in full.

More teams

"We the Western Stima football players and the technical bench would wish to bring to your attention that our March salary was deducted by 50% without our consent yet the league has been stopped indefinitely," read a letter to management and obtained by Goal.

"The letter we signed to facilitate the payment of our March salary had no such information of the 50% deduction. We are so much inconvenienced and we are requesting the office to kindly address this issue."

Article continues below

Our efforts to reach Stima chairman Laban Jobita were unsuccessful as our calls went unanswered.

Kakamega were the first and only club to announce a 50% salary reduction. Wazito FC President Ricardo Badoer on his part insisted he will not subject his players to a pay-cut.