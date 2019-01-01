Shock as Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars bundled out of FKF Shield Cup

Batoto ba Mungu were bundled out by National Super League side Bungoma All Stars while the Soldiers fell to SS Assad

and have been knocked out of the FKF .

The Soldiers could not go past SS Assad, who beat them 5-4 on a post-match penalty after a barren draw in regulation time.

Nationwide side Bungoma All-Stars also beat former champions Sofapaka 5-4 in another penalty shootout contest staged away in Bungoma.

Meanwhile, pumped five goals past a hapless Education FC to kick off the FKF Shield title defense on a high note.

Erick Kapaito was on the score sheet for the second match running with the second goal of the day after Henry Juma had given them a deserved lead in the 38th-minute.

Meanwhile, AFC beat Kitale Transfoc 4-0. Vincent Oburu, Bonventure Kaheza, Brian Marita and Isaac Oduro were all on target to hand coach Casa Mbungo a strong start in the knockout competition.

Elsewhere, Benjamin Mosha's lone goal helped overcome a resilient Kayo FC from Marsabit to sail into the next round.

Round of 32 results for Saturday: Uprising 0-5 (Ruaraka Grounds), Congo Boys 2(3)-2(2) Police (Serani Sports Grounds), SS Assad 0(5)-0(4) Ulinzi Stars (Ukunda Show Grounds), Bungoma Superstars 0(5)-0(4) Sofapaka (Sudi Stadium), Muranga Seal 4-1 Kisumu All Stars (Kiharu Stadium), Transmara Sugar vs Bidco United (Gusii Stadium), Dero 2-0 FC Talanta (Moi Stadium Kisumu), Sindo United 0-1 (Moi Stadium Kisumu), Vihiga Sportif 2-0 Ushuru (Mumias), Elim 0-5 Kariobangi Sharks (Bukhungu), Transfoc 0-4 AFC Leopards (Bukhungu) and Kayo 0-1 Bandari (Ruaraka).