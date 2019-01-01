Shock as Harambee Stars defender George Owino implicated in match-fixing scandal

The former Mathare United captain is said to have fixed up to fourteen matches with a promise of joining a team in Australia

Former Harambee Stars defender George ‘Wise’ Owino is under investigation from Fifa for alleged match-fixing claims.

In a report published by the Daily Nation , the former Mathare United skipper was paid millions by a renowned match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal to manipulate and influence the result of international matches involving Kenya.

According to a report by Fifa released in September 2018, and shared with FKF, the 37-year-old was involved in fixing up to 14 matches with a promise of moving to an unnamed Australian team.

All this are revealed in an exchange of 177 email conversations exchanged between Owino and Raj. Part of the mail reads as follows; “I have an offer for you to play in Australia....Do you want to play for my club?

"It has to be confidential. The purpose I'm going to bring you here is for business but you have to remain loyal to me only. Salary each month is $30,000. If I say lose, you do as I say or else you won't see your own salary.”

From the report, the player was involved in fixing the matches involving Kenya and Tunisia in the 2010 Fifa World Cup qualifier, the Nile Basin tournament that Kenya featured.

“Note that if you lose by 1-0 to Tunisia you will end up with nothing. I want a 3-0 score line; I want you to put a good fight for 25 minutes and concede one goal in the first half from 30-45 minutes, another at the 65th minute, and the third in the 80th minute," reads part of the mail.

On October 1, 2009, Perumal broke down the payments to Owino: “I understand we have four players. I will send my men with $75, 000 (Sh7.5m) for three of you and $15,000 (Sh1.5m) for the new player.

"You will get to see the money before the match. You give me what I want in the match and you will collect your money afterwards.”

Efforts from Goal to reach the player for a comment proved futile.