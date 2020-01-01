Shock as FKF aids Gor Mahia with Harambee Stars tracksuits for Rwanda trip

The Kenyan champions will don the kit of the national team in their trip to Kigali after the federation came to their aid

's problems are far from over as they finally boarded the plane to Rwanda in tracksuits belonging to the Harambee Stars.

While the team’s trip to Kigali for their Caf first leg meeting against Rwanda’s APR aborted on Wednesday due to a lack of air tickets, the team finally left on Friday but surprisingly they were donned in tracksuits donated by the Football Federation (FKF).

A source, who did not want to be named, confirmed to Goal one player from the club called the federation seeking help after it emerged club officials had asked them to travel in jeans.

“A player called the federation asking for help, the officials wanted them to travel in jeans but as a federation, we agreed to assist them [Gor Mahia], we have given them the green tracksuit of the senior national team Harambee Stars, and that is what they will wear going to Rwanda,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal .

“It is a big shame that a big club like Gor Mahia cannot afford a tracksuit for a playing unit and technical bench of 30 people, I don’t know what is happening at the club, but they have received help they wanted.”

The Kenyan champions named a travelling squad of 18 players with stand-in coach Sammy Omollo making the trip alongside Roberto Oliveira who was banned due to a controversy regarding his coaching qualifications.

The last meeting between the two sides was in 2008 when Gor Mahia won the FKF to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

They were paired against the Army who had also won the Rwandan Cup and in the first leg played in Kenya, the Rwandan outfit managed to get a 1-0 win and going back to Kigali, they multiplied their efforts in front of the home fans and won the game 5-0 to advance 6-0 on aggregate.

Travelling players: Boniface Oluoch, Gad Mathews, Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma, Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso, John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui, Tito Okello.

Technical Bench: Roberto Oliveira – Coach, Samuel Omollo – Coach, Patrick Odhiambo – Assistant Coach, Jolawi Obondo – Team Manager, Willis Ochieng’- Goalkeeper’s coach, Fredrick Otieno – Team Doctor, Victor Otieno – Logistics.

Official: Dolfina Odhiambo.