Shirandula: AFC Leopards lead Kenyans to mourn fan and TV actor

KPL giants Ingwe are thrown into mourning after losing one of their key fan who was also a registered member for life

AFC have suffered a blow after long-serving fan Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula, passed away.

Shirandula, who was a lifetime member of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants, died at Karen Hospital on Saturday, having tested positive for Covid-19.

The burly Shirandula, who was also a TV actor and rose to fame after doing the Coca-Cola advert in 2007, always attended Ingwe matches especially the Mashemeji derby against rivals .

“We are sad to learn about the sudden death of our super fan and member Charles Bukeko,” Ingwe wrote on their Twitter handle.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this trying moment. Rest in peace Papa Shirandula.”

Below is how Kenyans and a number of KPL clubs joined hands with Ingwe to eulogise the deceased.

TRANSITION



We are sad to learn about the sudden death of our super fan and member Charles Bukeko



Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends . Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this trying moment.



Rest In Peace PAPA SHIRANDULA pic.twitter.com/cIZ3tYvGIV — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) July 18, 2020

Huge blow,comedy and football fraternity will miss you. Our deepest thoughts and condolences the family of the late actor Charles Bukeko commonly Papa Shirandula. 🙏@betikaKe pic.twitter.com/2oeBB9NbI4 — FC(at🏡) (@FC_Sofapaka) July 18, 2020

Tunasikitika sana na kufahamu kwamba Charles Bukeko, maarufu sana kama Papa Shirandula, ameaga Dunia.

Walakin, Mungu ailaze roho yake pahala pema peponi, sisi Kama wanabandari, tunatuma rambi rambi za msiba kwa familia yake, rafiki zake na mashabiki wake kote ulimwenguni. pic.twitter.com/7Tmn9EOciJ — Football Club (@bandariofficial) July 18, 2020

Rest in peace Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula. You were a self-made man who epitomised the joy and optimism of Kenyans. You made a huge contribution to the entertainment industry in . We will miss you. May God give peace, comfort and strength to your family and fans. — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) July 18, 2020

We are heartbroken by the passing of versatile television star Charles Bukeko ‘Papa Shirandula’.



Bukeko was a towering, talented and skilful actor. His electrifying and distinctive performances will continue to enlighten and inspire many generations. pic.twitter.com/gaRI2S4u8x — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 18, 2020

Citizen TV actor Charles Bukeko popularly known as Papa Shirandula dies after a short illness at a Nairobi hospital, family says. #PapaShirandula pic.twitter.com/awSIdOcrTt — Anthony Elam (@Anthonyelamke) July 18, 2020

Mombasa mourns the loss of kenya's renowned creative artist to grace our screens Mr. Charles Bukeko aka Papa Shirandula who passed on this morning at the Karen Hospital. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends. May the Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/v8n3acqWiY — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) July 18, 2020