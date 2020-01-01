KPL

Shirandula: AFC Leopards lead Kenyans to mourn fan and TV actor

AFC Leopards fan Papa Shirandula.
AFC Leopards.
KPL giants Ingwe are thrown into mourning after losing one of their key fan who was also a registered member for life

AFC Leopards have suffered a blow after long-serving fan Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula, passed away.

Shirandula, who was a lifetime member of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) giants, died at Karen Hospital on Saturday, having tested positive for Covid-19.

The burly Shirandula, who was also a TV actor and rose to fame after doing the Coca-Cola advert in 2007, always attended Ingwe matches especially the Mashemeji derby against rivals Gor Mahia.

    “We are sad to learn about the sudden death of our super fan and member Charles Bukeko,” Ingwe wrote on their Twitter handle.

    “Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this trying moment. Rest in peace Papa Shirandula.”

    Below is how Kenyans and a number of KPL clubs joined hands with Ingwe to eulogise the deceased.

