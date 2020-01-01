Shimanyula will only believe KPL have new sponsor when money is in Kakamega Homeboyz account

The club boss says he will only believe the top-flight has a sponsor when he receives money for his club

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has refused to believe the Football Federation (FKF) has finally secured sponsorship for the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

On Thursday, FKF President Nick Mwendwa announced they had signed a lucrative five-year deal worth Sh1.2 billion with Nigerian-based betting company BetKing.

In the said contract, KPL clubs will be entitled to Sh8million annually from the federation and will see the partnership starting at Sh220million in the first year, and increased by increments of 5% in the second year, and 10% in the subsequent years.

More teams

Shimanyula has now told Goal the speed at which the deal was signed without FKF involving clubs and even stakeholders, has kept him guessing and he will only support the deal after clubs receive the first grant.

“I am supporting the new deal but not 100% percent support because the deal was hurriedly signed, FKF did not involve clubs not even stakeholders, I don’t think the deal is legit, maybe until I see my club account with money from FKF,” Shimanyula told Goal on Friday.

“We have seen such deals signed before and they don’t last, they don’t even go far, I am wondering why FKF moved to make the announcement whereas there was no representative from BetKing.

"Why were FKF in a hurry to announce the deal without BetKing officials?

“When I signed my partnership with Kakamega County, all the parties were present, we even involved lawyers, but where and when was the FKF and BetKing deal signed?

"Where are the BetKing people, even during the press conference, we did not see even a single banner from the new sponsors, I might be asking many questions, but I don’t think we have secured a sponsor.”

On Thursday, FKF boss Mwendwa told Goal the new partners will arrive in the country in September for the official unveiling ceremony.

“We have only made the announcement to clubs and Kenyans so that they can know we have secured a sponsor, however, the official unveiling as well as the logo, will be done in September,” Mwendwa stated.

Article continues below

“Our players and club officials have had it rough over the past few years because of an underfunded league. I am happy today [Thursday] to announce BetKing Kenya as our title sponsor in the biggest deal in our history.

“We will also commit Sh10million of the License fees paid by our partners to the Kenya Women Premier League.”

KPL had betting firm SportPesa as their title sponsors before they walked away at the beginning of the 2019-20 season citing unfavourable working conditions in the country.