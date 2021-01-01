Shimanyula: Why Kakamega Homeboyz don't need to be concerned about form

The club’s boss moves to downplay the team’s poor start to the 2020-21 season saying they will soon hit form

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has claimed his team is suffering to win matches in the FKF Premier League because they still don’t have luck.

Homeboyz’ poor start to the season continued on Sunday after they suffered a 4-3 defeat against in a match played in Mombasa.

The defeat meant Homeboyz have only managed one win from seven matches and are now lying in 14th position of the 18-team table with five points.

More teams

It is a contrasting performance from the team which almost won the league title in the 2019-20 campaign as they were neck to neck with before the season was prematurely ended owing to the coronavirus outbreak with the latter being declared champions by virtue of leading the table.

Despite the poor start, Shimanyula is still not ready to press the panic button yet insisting his team has been playing well but only luck is not on their side.

“I don’t think we need to be worried about the start, no we are playing very well, we are possessing the ball and moving it forward but all we don’t have now is luck,” Shimanyula told Goal on Tuesday.

“For example, if you watched our game against Bandari, we took control of the game from the first whistle despite playing away from home, we dictated the proceedings, and even after going 2-0 down, we managed to level matters at 2-2 before we eventual lost.

“It shows you the fighting spirit is there from the boys, they are working very hard to win matches, they are pushing themselves very hard but until now we are lacking that luck to drive us through and soon when we discover it, you will see what I am talking about.”

Article continues below

On whether the problem could come from the technical bench, Shimanyula said: “No…I don’t think so, because we only beefed up our squad with an assistant coach a week ago.

“It is not about the technical bench, it is all about the team winning another match and you will see how the next matches will unfold, a win will give the boys the boost they are lacking, it will open their eyes and we will start winning matches.”

Homeboyz will next take on promoted Bidco United at Bukhungu Stadium.