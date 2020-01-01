Shimanyula: Why Kakamega Homeboyz are on a bad run in FKF Premier League

The administrator reveals to Goal why they are struggling to win matches in the top-flight but promises a quick response

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has explained why his team is struggling to post good results in the FKF Premier League.

The Kakamega-based side under coach Nicholas Muyoti has had a faulty start to the 2020-21 campaign with the team managing to secure one victory, losing one, and drawing one.

They started the season with a 1-0 win against promoted side , drew 1-1 with Posta , and then lost 2-0 to in their last league match.

More teams

The club’s boss has now told Goal the reason they did not enjoy a good start as expected.

“I must admit we have not started well in this campaign and it is all because we don’t have our regular players in the squad,” Shimanyula told Goal on Tuesday. “We don’t have six players because of various reasons, some are injured and some are out because of sickness.

“We have been using players from our youth team in the league matches and remember they don’t have the needed experience, but I am happy they have always worked hard to get us results.

“Against KCB, our six regulars were not available, and the coach had to use the players from the youth team, it is the reason we are having a difficult time but I want to promise our fans that this will come to an end soon.”

Shimanyula continued: “Most of the players have now resumed training and could be available for our next assignment. I know we will see a great improvement from our first three matches.”

Last season, Homeboyz finished second behind winners when FKF moved to end the season owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and Shimanyula is confident they will still fight for the title in this campaign despite the poor start.

“We don’t have to panic at all, it happens to many teams not only us, it happens even in Europe, you can see teams having a bad start but when they get things right, they go all the way to win the title,” Shimanyula continued.

Article continues below

“We don’t want to give up this soon, it is only three matches played and soon we will get our rhythm back.”

According to the fixtures, Homeboyz will next take on Gor Mahia at home on Saturday.