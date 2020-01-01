Shimanyula welcomes return of SportPesa, wants them to sponsor community clubs

The football administrator is happy with the return of the betting firm but urges them to focus on supporting community clubs

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has welcomed the return of betting firm SportPesa into the Kenyan market.

The betting firm was pumping into Kenyan football over Sh5 million but was among 27 betting firms that had their trading licenses revoked by the government due to the failure in meeting tax compliance policies in July 2019.

But on Friday, SportPesa confirmed their return to the Kenyan market under a new license, something that has left football stakeholders and gamblers praising the new move.

“We are happy to have SportPesa back and I hope they can now come to the grassroots and sponsor my team,” Shimanyula told Goal. “I will try to engage them because if they sponsor my team, they will be very happy.

“They should also try now and sponsor community clubs, like Homeboyz and Shabana, those are the clubs in need of finances now, I think it will be good if they support mostly community clubs, they need financial support now and I hope they will listen to my call.”

On making a return, SportPesa confirmed in the coming weeks they will explore a wide range of partnerships in the country.

“SportPesa is delighted to resume operations in ,” read the signed statement obtained by Goal. “We are pleased to once again offer gaming services to our customers.

“Over the coming months, we are excited to explore a wide range of new partnerships in the country.”

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri also took to his social media pages to confirm the return of the betting firm by stating: “SportPesa is back! I’m happy to announce that the SportPesa brand is back under a new BCLB licence holder.

“As market leaders, SportPesa will focus on upholding the highest standards of service and responsible gaming. We look forward to working closely with BCLB and all other stakeholders.

“We are excited to explore a wide range of partnerships in Kenya over the coming weeks and months, which will prioritise the development of sports in communities across our great country.”

By the time SportPesa left the Kenyan market, they had pumped at least Sh500million into Kenyan football, as they were the title sponsors of Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants , AFC , and Nakuru All-Stars.

The firm also had a partnership with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) as they were sponsoring the Harambee Stars and also the FKF , whose winner represents the country in the Caf .

Their exit hit Kenyan football hard, as teams struggled to honour league matches, a move which saw relegated to the lower league for missing three matches, while Sugar and had also missed two matches and were on the verge of being relegated before the league was prematurely ended owing to Covid-19.

The teams also could not sustain their foreign players with both Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards the most affected, losing the players to other clubs and this also saw Ingwe coach Casa Mbungo return to his native country Rwanda.

The FKF has already secured a title sponsor – BetKing - for the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season set to kick off on November 20.