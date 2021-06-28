Shimanyula to FKF: ‘End league on June 30 if you can’t extend deadline’

The Kakamega-based administrator is of the opinion the current season should end the same day the federation will declare the winner

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has challenged the Football Kenya Federation to end the 2020-21 season on June 30 if the deadline to crown the winner cannot be extended.

The FKF had announced on May 17 the team on top of the table by the end of June 30 will be handed the ticket to represent the country in the Caf Champions League.

The directive was issued after Caf had issued a deadline to all affiliated federations to submit the names of their representatives by June 30.

However, five days ago, the African body moved to extend the deadline of submitting teams and registration of players for the lucrative competition to August 15, but the FKF has maintained nothing will change as the flagbearer will be announced at the end of June 30 as earlier planned.

Shimanyula has stated there is no need to continue with the top-flight after June 30 if the federation cannot respect Caf's decision to extend the deadline to August 15.

What has been said?

“If FKF has ignored Caf directive which extended the registration deadline to August 15 and has vowed to declare the flag bearer on June 30, then what is the essence of playing the season to the end, what will the teams be competing for? Shimanyula posed a question to Goal.

“We don’t have to finish the season [if FKF are not willing to follow the directive from Caf], all we need to do now is to conclude the league on June 30 and ask clubs to start preparing for the new season, they should give us dates to start the new campaign.

“It is not fair to declare a team on June 30 whereas Caf has given federations more time, teams should be allowed to play until the date set by Caf. It is Caf who wanted names of representatives from all affiliated countries and they have pushed the deadline to August 15, so why is FKF in a hurry to send the name?

“If you look at the table, every team in top 10 has a chance to be on top of the table by August 15, and that is why we want more time to fight for the slot, any team can win it, I don’t see the essence of doing it on June 30, and Caf have given a clear directive, FKF should respect the directive from Caf and extend the same.”

What did Mwendwa say?

On Sunday, FKF president Nick Mwendwa told Goal nothing will change and that the team at the top of the table by June 30 will earn the ticket to represent the country.

“Nothing will change, the date still remains June 30 and whoever will be at the top by then, will automatically get the ticket to the Champions League for next season,” Mwendwa told Goal.

What did Caf say about the deadline?

Five days ago, the African body, who had initially requested all federations on the continent to submit teams that would represent the country in the Champions League by June 30, confirmed they had extended the deadline to August 15.

In a statement issued on June 22, the African governing body also announced the interclub season kick-off, including the information relating to the list of countries that will be allowed to enter two clubs in both Caf competitions.

“The 2021/22 season will kick off on September 10, 2021, with the first round of the preliminaries,” read part of the Caf statement. “The registration of players on the Caf CMS has been extended to August 15, 2021.”

Tusker are leading the 18-team table with 44 points from 21 matches, while KCB are second on 43 points from 21 matches, AFC Leopards third on 40 points while reigning champions Gor Mahia are fourth on 38 points from 21 matches.

With the Brewers, who last played at the continental stage in 2016 travelling to face Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru on Wednesday, a win for the Brewers will surely cement their place at the summit and a return to continental football.