Shimanyula promises Shabana FC new uniform after downing AFC Leopards

The Kakamega-based official was critical of Ingwe after they lost their build-up match to a lower-tier side on Tuesday

Kakamega Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has promised to donate new set of uniform and five balls to Shabana FC after they managed to beat AFC 1-0 in a match used to celebrate Mashujaa Day on Tuesday.

The Kisii-based ‘Glamour Boys’, who are struggling financially and also featuring in the National Super League (NSL) shocked many as they beat the FKF Premier League by a solitary goal at Gusii Stadium.

Fred Nyakundi scored the all-important goal for Shabana in the 40th minute after receiving a cross from Ashif Obwaka, and they held on to win the battle and the Mashujaa Day bragging rights.

Shimanyula has now slammed AFC Leopards for losing to a team that is struggling financially and went further to promise that he will support Shabana with a new uniform and five playing balls.

“Shabana have done wonders, they have ashamed a team with a new bus, new uniform, new sponsors and new players,” Shimanyula told Goal after the match.

“I will give the team a new uniform for the entire playing unit and also five balls, and will also ask that we play a friendly against them at the same venue before the new league kicks-offs, I want to donate my pledge to them during the friendly.

“Kudos to Shabana for making us proud, we now know that AFC Leopards is the same team as from last year and nothing will change this season, it is a shame they lost even after parading their new team bus.

“I think if it was Shabana with all the financial support that AFC have been accorded then they would have won even 7-0.”

Before the match, AFC Leopards unveiled their third signing - Bienvenue Shaka from Tunisian top division side Etoile Sportif du Sahel

The signing of Shaka brings the number of new signings at the Den to three after Harrison Mwendwa and goalkeeper John Oyemba, both signed from .

According to the fixtures released for the 2020-21 campaign, AFC Leopards will first host , who are expected to have a relatively new-look team after and Wazito FC raided their first team, on November 20.

On November 28, the former champions will be away to league debutants Bidco United. The Thika-based club has moved to strengthen their squad incredibly with players including experienced Piston Mutamba, and Stephen Waruru.

On December 4, AFC Leopards will tackle Zoo FC at home in a game that will be expected to start at 18:30.

After facing Zoo, Leopards will play host to on December 9. The Sugar Millers have always proved a tough opponent for Ingwe and the last time the two meet at Sudi Stadium a 2-2 draw was recorded.

On December 14, AFC Leopards will either face Kisumu All-Stars or in what will be their fifth match of the much-anticipated 2020/21 season.