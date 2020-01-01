Shimanyula: Over 150 coaches have applied to handle Kakamega Homeboyz

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has sensationally claimed he has already received over 150 CVs from local and foreign coaches who want to handle the team.

This is after news emerged the club’s current coach Nicholas Muyoti is a target for Wazito FC, who fired their coach Fred Ambani alongside his assistant Babu Salim on Monday, before the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season got underway.

Shimanyula has now told Goal he was shocked that Homeboyz was such a popular club because within the time Wazito confirmed they are interested to sign Muyoti, over 150 coaches sent him CVs wanting to handle the club.

“I didn’t know that Homeboyz is such a big club until now because as we speak over 150 coaches have already applied to take over at the club,” Shimanyula told Goal on Tuesday.

“It is very shocking, within the short period, a big number of coaches have contacted me even from foreign land, the number is also swelling because others are even calling me, in fact, most of them have even contracts with teams in the top-flight but they want to come and coach Homeboyz.”

On whether he is moved by Wazito’s approach to sign Muyoti, who led his team to second-place finish in the 2019-20 campaign before the season was prematurely ended owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, Shimanyula said: “I am not under pressure at all and if they want him even today they can come for him. I cannot panic because of that.

“They can come and even take our players, who cares, I have the best academy to nurture players and we will not be moved, and by the way, for how long will Muyoti last at the team? We know them [Wazito] they are good at sacking and hiring of coaches.

“If you check their history they so far fired over 50 coaches and they are only in their second season in the top-flight while at Homeboyz, I have only had four coaches since we earned promotion to the top league, I know Muyoti is a professional coach and he will not put up with life at the club.

“I don’t have any problem if he goes, let them follow the right channel, and we will release him, we will get a new coach and we will finish ahead of them in the league, I pity Muyoti because he is leaving a good job to a place where his job is not guaranteed, but it is up to him.”

Should Muyoti be appointed by Wazito, he will be joining a fourth Premier League side after coaching Thika United, , and Homeboyz.