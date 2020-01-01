Shimanyula: KPL clubs have been compromised to support FKF in court case

The Kakamega boss accuses eight clubs of "shooting themselves" by turning against the league managers

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has openly claimed some clubs in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) have been comprised to throw their weight behind Football Federation (FKF) in the case challenging their decision to end the 2019-20 campaign.

The Federation moved to end the top-flight owing to effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic and declared the champions while promoting Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United from the National Super League (NSL).

However, the move was strongly protested by KPL, who maintained they were once mandated to run the league and hence supposed to declare the state of the league, and in the process moved to court in a joint suit with Sugar, who by virtue of the FKF decision had been relegated.

It has now emerged eight clubs in the top-flight – , , , , , KBC, Posta , and Kisumu All-Stars – have now moved to court to support FKF on the decision to cancel the league.

“It is obvious the eight clubs have been compromised, they have been paid by someone to support FKF to win the case,” Shimanyula told Goal on Saturday.

“It is very unfortunate even parastatal clubs, like , can easily be bought with cheap money, to support a case which everyone knows FKF were wrong to end the league because they are illegally in office and they overstepped their mandate to do the work of KPL.

“We know the amount each club in the list was given to change tune and move to court to support KPL, and we will soon write a letter to various club heads to shame them.

“I am surprised even Tusker have joined the list, it is a big shame and shows you why Kenyan football will never grow, it will remain stagnant because of such things, people not ready to fight for their rights, but can easily be bought to change the tune.

“The rules state clearly KPL are once mandated to give direction on the league, and the same clubs are part of KPL but it is unfortunate they have now decided to shoot themselves in the foot by turning against KPL, which they are supposed to support.”

By the time of suspending the league, Gor Mahia were leading the table with 54 points, seven more than second-placed Homeboyz while Tusker were third.