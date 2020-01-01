Shimanyula: Kakamega Homeboyz will remain a force despite feeding KPL clubs

The Kakamega boss now says they don’t fear losing players as they have a strong academy to turn to for young blood

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has bragged that his club will remain a force despite losing players to other teams in each and every transfer window.

The Kakamega-based club has recently conceded losing midfielder Peter Thiong’o to rivals AFC after the two clubs tussled over the player since the transfer window opened on August 10.

Shimanyula has now told Goal that the team will never be affected and went further to give a list of players they have lost to teams in the top-flight including Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions .

More teams

“We have always been feeding KPL clubs with players, not a single club in KPL has not signed a player from Homeboyz,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday. “But as always the team still remains a force.

“We have lost Harun [Shakava] and Charles [Momanyi] to Gor Mahia before but it did not affect us, we still went ahead to finish second on the table in the last campaign, and actually had the season been played to the end, we should have won the title.

“We have an academy which is very strong, not even AFC Leopards or Gor Mahia have an academy like the one we have, we don’t fear losing players, we lose and promote from the academy and they just fit in very well.”

Shimanyula continued: “In fact this window, I don’t think we will sign any player, we don’t need to because we already have players to be promoted from the academy, we are not like AFC Leopards, who are waiting for free agents to sign…no, we are a team with proper structures.”

According to Shimanyula, some of the players who have left Homeboyz in the last four transfer windows to various clubs in the top-flight include Estone Esiye ( ), Sostenus Idah ( ), Luke Namanda ( ) Gabriel Andika (KCB) and Sunday Mutuku (Sidama Coffee, Ethiopia).

Others are Daniel Sakari ( ), Edwin Lavatsa (Gor Mahia), Festo Omukoto ( ), Festus Okiring, and Daniel Waweru ( ), Japhar Owiti (AFC Leopards) and Faraj Owiti (Tusker).

On Sunday, Shimanyula maintained Homeboyz will continue to dominate rivals AFC Leopards even if they end up signing Thiong’o.

“Homeboyz cannot panic just because we have lost Thiong’o, this is a club which has an academy and we don’t care about losing players because we nurture our own, it will not affect our performances next season, just watch this space, because we will remain the team to beat,” Shimanyula told Goal.

Article continues below

“We will also beat AFC Leopards home and away [with Thiong’o], we have beaten them before and the history will continue, it will not change, we will beat them and this time if they don’t watch out, we will hit them 10-0.”

“Thiong’o is not a big loss for us because he was even warming the bench here, and used to come in the second period, I want you to go check his record [with Homeboyz], and tell me what he did that will be missed?”

In the last seven matches between the two sides, Homeboyz have managed four wins and suffered one defeat with the other two ending in draws.