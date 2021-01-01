Shimanyula: Kakamega Homeboyz will beat AFC Leopards ‘even with eyes closed’

The Kakamega-based club official says they will walk over Ingwe with ease when they face off in the derby on Sunday

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has maintained his side will carry the derby bragging rights when they come up against AFC Leopards in an FKF Premier League match on Sunday.

Despite posting a rather poor start to the 2020-21 campaign which has seen Homeboyz lying 11th on the 18-team table while Ingwe are third, Shimanyula has stated they will beat their rivals in the Western derby even with their eyes closed.

“You want to know who will win the derby between Homeboyz and AFC Leopards? That is an obvious answer…Homeboyz will beat them [AFC] even with our eyes closed,” Shimanyula told Goal ahead of the match set for Bukhungu Stadium.

“We will beat AFC Leopards and they also know very well they will lose against us, AFC are our wives and they know it, even if we play at night, in the morning or lunchtime, we will beat them.

“For me, nothing will change, we have beaten them for the past three or four matches and it will remain the same, they know when they come up against us, they already have less three points [from the fixture], I am saying what I know and the truth of the matter, and I know they [AFC Leopards] know the same.”

Shimanyula is, however, not happy they suffered a red card during their last league outing against Zoo FC, insisting the referee was biased towards his team.

“It unfortunate what is happening currently in the league in terms of officiating, we are not getting it right,” Shimanyula continued.

“Our goalkeeper was sent off against Zoo, we also scored two clear goals which the referee ruled for offside, and I don’t think officiating was fair, we are investing too much on the teams and the referees should also try and be fair.

“We cannot keep investing money and you end up being heartbroken by poor officiating, I think FKF should try to talk to the referees and also investigate some of the calls they are making, it will kill football in the country if not checked with speed.”

Last season, Homeboyz beat AFC Leopards 1-0 in the first round meeting with former Nzoia Sugar player Steven Etyang notching the all-important goal but the second round tie was cancelled owing to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

In the 2018 season, Homeboyz clobbered AFC Leopards 3-0 in the first meeting before Ingwe managed a 1-1 draw in the second round fixture. AFC Leopards only managed to beat Homeboyz in the 2018 season when they got a 2-1 win.