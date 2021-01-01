Shimanyula: Kakamega Homeboyz season set to kick off vs Bidco United

The club’s boss now says they are ready to kick-start the season when they host the promoted side at Bukhungu Stadium

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has stated the team’s 2020-21 FKF Premier League season will kick off against Bidco United on Sunday.

The Kakamega-based giants will welcome the promoted side to Bukhungu Stadium after posting a rather poor start to the campaign, which has seen them lie 15th on the 18-team table with five points from seven outings.

It is a contrasting start from the team which almost won the league title in the 2019-20 campaign as they were neck to neck with , when the season was prematurely ended owing to the coronavirus outbreak, with the latter being declared champions by virtue of leading the table.

Shimanyula has now told Goal they are starting their new season afresh following the return of key players from injuries and sickness against Bidco United.

“Our new season is starting today [Sunday] when we play at home against Bidco United, it is a match we cannot afford to lose, we want to start a winning run and move up the table, our position is not good at all,” Shimanyula told Goal on Sunday ahead of the match.

“I must accept we have not enjoyed a good start but we all know where the problem was, we did not have our key players, at least six key players were out, others through injuries, while others had contracted Covid-19 and had to isolate as per government regulations.

“The coach was forced to use players from the academy, we did not have any options because even FKF refused to postpone our matches, but for now we have all the players back, we have everyone in the squad, they have recovered well and are ready to go, and that is why we are starting our season against Bidco United and a win is a must.”

Some of the players expected to return for the Bidco United clash include midfielders Ali Bhai, Shami Kibwana, and Moses Mudavadi as well as defenders George Odiwuor and Dennis Odongo.

“I have always refused to blame the technical bench because it was not their fault, we are not winning matches because our players were not available,” Shimanyula continued.

Shimanyula further said the team has also been lacking the luck to win matches, by stating: “I don’t think we need to be worried about the start, no we are playing very well, we are possessing the ball and moving it forward but all we don’t have now is luck.

“For example, if you watched our game against [last weekend], we took control of the game from the first whistle despite playing away from home, we dictated the proceedings, and even after going 2-0 down, we managed to level matters at 2-2 before we eventual lost.

“It shows you the fighting spirit is there from the boys, they are working very hard to win matches, they are pushing themselves very hard but until now we are lacking that luck to drive us through and soon when we discover it, you will see what I am talking about.”

Homeboyz’ opponents Bidco United are 13th on the table with eight points from nine matches.