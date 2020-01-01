Shimanyula: Kakamega Homeboyz own best bus in KPL, even better than Wazito FC

The outspoken Kakamega boss now says their new bus cannot be compared to what other teams own in the Kenyan top-flight

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula claims they now own the best team bus in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

On Friday, the Kakamega-based club joined the big league in the Kenyan top-flight by becoming the latest team to own a bus, alongside Wazito FC, FC, and AFC , who have branded vehicles.

Shimanyula has now bragged Homeboyz purchased "a huge machine" that cannot be compared to what other teams have in the KPL.

“We bought a very serious machine, even Wazito, who used to brag they have the best bus in the league, cannot match our bus,” Shimanyula told Goal on Sunday.

“It is a state-of-the-art machine and will accommodate 42 people, I used over Sh18million to get the bus, and remember that amount is more than four times more than what a winner in KPL league gets as prize money.

“KPL gives league winners Sh4million, which sometimes they don’t even give out but we managed to purchase a bus at Sh18million.

"It means the club is now becoming a force to reckon with in KPL, we are coming up slowly and soon things will be very different in the league.”

Shimanyula further says his team was on course to win the KPL title had the season not been suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was 100 percent sure we were going to lift the title this season, my players were psyched and kept pushing hard, we are the only team to have beaten top giants home and away and it shows you we were on the right track to wrestle to the title,” Shimanyula continued.

“By the time they suspended the league, we were sitting second on the table, seven points behind Gor Mahia and we still had a game in hand, and that shows you how serious my team was, it was just a matter of winning our matches and we could have topped the table.

“Whatever happens to the current campaign, we are ready for next season, we now have a team bus and my players will not suffer anymore, we also have the financial support from the Kakamega County which will keep the players on toes, teams should be warned that Homeboyz is coming up quickly and our target is to win the title next season.”

Before the league was halted, Homeboyz were second on the 17-team league table, seven points behind Gor Mahia, who were eventually declared winners by the Football Federation (FKF) owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Homeboyz have protested the decision to award K’Ogalo the title and are keen to play the remaining nine rounds of matches.