Shimanyula: Kakamega Homeboyz mean business and can win the KPL title

The club’s boss sends out a warning to teams in the top-flight they will have to use extra force to topple them from the KPL summit

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has stated it will be difficult for teams to remove his side from the summit of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table.

The Kakamega-based outfit ascended to the top of the 18-team table on seven points after beating 3-0 on Sunday.

Despite champions playing a game less and lying third on six points, Shimanyula now says his side will sustain the pressure and maintain their spot for a long period to come.

“It will be difficult to remove us from the top of the log,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday.

“We want to sustain the pressure of playing while sitting at the top and I am sure if we continue to play the way we are playing, then many teams will face a lot of trouble against us.

“It is the first time in the club’s history to be on top of the log, and now we have reached there, people should start taking us seriously, we mean business and must be counted as among the title contenders.”

Shimanyula has also lauded his charges for hammering Sharks.

“I am very happy because my young team managed to beat a team which played against in a friendly,” Shimanyula continued.

“The win is a clear testament football belongs to grassroots, and when I was signing new players I never went for big names or dashed to the city, I just signed players from schools around here in Kakamega and now they are already doing wonders.”

On the next game, Shimanyula said: “We are now ready and taking it a game at a time. We don’t want to give ourselves a lot of pressure. We just want to win our matches as they come and soon people will know we mean business.”

Homeboyz will next face , who lost 2-1 to Gor Mahia on Sunday.