Shimanyula: Kakamega Homeboyz going for Wazito FC's throat after Bidco United win

The club’s boss says they are back to winning ways and sends a warning to their next opponents to prepare for a beating

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has put Wazito FC on notice after his team picked up a crucial win against Bidco United in an FKF Premier League match staged on Sunday.

The Kakamega-based outfit finally registered their second win in the top-flight after goals from Ali Bhai and Moses Mudavadi gave them a 2-0 win against the promoted side at Bukhungu Stadium.

The win ended Homeboyz’s poor run of results in the league and the club’s boss Shimanyula has now said their focus is to win the next three matches, starting with Wazito FC at Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

“I told you earlier that our season is going to kick-off against Bidco United and we have exactly managed to beat them,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday.

“What my players needed was to get a win and having beaten Bidco United, we can now start looking forward to our next matches, we don’t care who is lined up to play against us next, all I know we are back and ready to do what we usually do, win our matches.”

Wazito have enjoyed a good run since the appointment of coach Francis Kimanzi and are currently in third position of the 18-team table with 17 points from seven matches but according to Shimanyula that form will not scare them heading into their first-round meeting on Friday.

“I know [Wazito] are enjoying a good run but we don’t care about that,” Shimanyula continued. “We will stop their good run, we will extinguish them, all we need are the three points, we want to get out of the position we are in, it is not our position and we must make sure we win our matches.

“We played very well against Bidco United, we controlled the game from the first whistle and the outcome of the match is still not what we expected, we should have won by a huge margin, I was counting six to seven goals but a win is a win, we have maximum points from the tie.”

The win saw Homeboyz move to position 12 on the log with eight points from eight matches while Bidco United are in 15th position also with eight points but from 10 matches.