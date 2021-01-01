Shimanyula: Kakamega Homeboyz can now compete after Odhiambo arrival

The club boss says they are happy to have acquired the services of an assistant coach after four years

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has claimed they are set to start winning their matches after appointing Patrick Odhiambo as their assistant coach.

Odhiambo, who was at league champions but walked away owing to salary issues, was confirmed by Homeboyz on Thursday after signing a one-year deal and will be on the bench when they take on on Saturday.

Shimanyula has told Goal the arrival of the assistant coach will help boost the team, who have never had an assistant since the exit of Peter Okidi to Nakuru All-Stars four years ago.

“We have been operating without an assistant since [Okidi] left for Nakuru All-Stars and we felt bringing one on board now will be good as he will help current coach Nicholas Muyoti to plan well for good results,” Shimanyula told Goal on Friday.

“We are determined to start winning our matches and his first training sessions with the boys on Thursday was very lively, he worked very well alongside Muyoti and I think we have done a wise thing to get an assistant to deputise Muyoti.

“I am also a huge admirer of Odhiambo, I started following him while in and when he moved to Gor Mahia, I knew they had signed a good coach, I am happy he has now agreed to join us on a one-year deal but it can be renewed if his job is good.”

Shimanyula has also expressed his happiness at seeing the return of six key players after they had missed the opening five matches owing to various reasons.

One of the players, who returned in their last match against which they lost 1-0 at home, is striker and team captain Allan Wanga.

“I am happy my six players returned and played very well against Tusker and now they will be available for the away match against Bandari,” Shimanyula continued.

“Against Tusker in our last, I know we lost, but we did not deserve to lose, the team played very well, we controlled even the first half but failed to convert our chances, my team is back now and ready to fight for points.”

The Kakamega-based outfit, who pushed Gor Mahia to the title last season before the league was prematurely ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, have had a rather poor start to the 2020-21 campaign and are now lying 14th on the 18-team table after managing one win from six outings.