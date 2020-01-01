Shimanyula: Gor Mahia players want to win KPL title on field of play

The Kakamega-boss reveals to Goal how K’Ogalo players are eager to play remaining nine matches and win the title fairly

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has claimed players have reached out to him asking to have the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season played to the end.

The Kenyan top-flight, which was suspended in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, was ended by the Football Federation (FKF) who went ahead to declare Gor Mahia champions as they were leading the 17-team table with 54 points.

Homeboyz, who were second, seven points behind and with a game in hand, protested bitterly on the decision to award K'Ogalo the title, with the KPL also saying the move was not final and that the fate of the league will be decided on May 18 when the curfew imposed by the Kenyan government elapses.

Shimanyula has now told Goal several Gor Mahia players have called him and said they would rather play and win the league on the field of play.

“You can see even until now Gor Mahia have not celebrated despite being crowned by FKF as champions,” Shimanyula told Goal on Sunday.

“Some of the players at the club are not happy with the FKF, some of them have even called me stating they are ready to play the season to the end, they don’t want to be crowned by boardroom acts, they want to play the remaining matches and win the league on the field of play.

“It is very clear Gor Mahia have remained silent since they were coronated, they have not even welcomed the move, they have not even said if they are ready for the Caf competition next season, and that clearly shows you there is something wrong.

"It is either they are not happy with what the FKF did to crown them and that is why they are ready to play.”

Asked on what Homeboyz will do with regards to the FKF decision, Shimanyula said “First of all I am very happy because [the KPL] are moving to court to contest the decision on Monday.

“Secondly, as Homeboyz, we will only follow what the KPL will tell us because they are the ones mandated to run the league and as far as we know, the FKF is illegally in office since their term of office has expired.

“We are ready to play the remaining nine rounds of matches, whatever it takes, all the teams are ready and we hope the league will resume after May 18.”

The KPL has also written to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) protesting the decision to end the league.