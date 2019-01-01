Shimanyula gives FKF president Mwendwa a 20% rating

The football administrator alleges the federation supremo has performed poorly and adds his reasons why he wants a new president in Kenya

According to Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula, Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa doesn't deserve another term in office.

Shimanyula questioned the recent changes to the electoral laws, which were given full support by FKF delegates, ahead of the December national elections.

“Many people can do better than him [Mwendwa] and sadly he has changed the constitution and passed the electoral code which will ensure he defeats opponents with ease,” Shimanyula told Goal on Thursday.

According to the new electoral code, any person hoping to vie for the federation's top seat must have a running mate. The duo must get a clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and also a Certificate of Good Conduct from Kenya Police.

Over and above that they have to pay Sh400,000 nomination fees. The elections in December will be preceded by branch elections.

“I can only rate him 20% out 100 for the work he has done against what he promised as he sought the presidency.

“Mwendwa met with those delegates a day before they unanimously endorsed the election laws during the national delegates conference.”

The chair claimed those who have already declared their presidential candidacy can perform better than the current president given their experience in leadership circles.

Moses Akaranga, a former Vihiga county governor, has already declared his interest to unseat Mwendwa while Sam Nyamweya, Mwendwa's predecessor, is yet to declare his interest publicly but is expected to do so.

“The other people who want to become presidents have better connections in government and can be better leaders than him [Mwendwa],” Shimanyula continued.

“[Akaranga] has been the governor and has a deep network within the government and this could be good for football in Kenya overall.

“[Nyamweya] has been there at FKF before and so he can never be a stranger to football administration which means he can also do a better job than Mwendwa due to the experience he has amassed.”

“Those who are endorsing Mwendwa should come out and tell us, honestly, why they are supporting him and how did they rate him before such an endorsement,” he added.

Mwendwa, who was elected the FKF president in 2016, is eligible to serve a second and final four-year term at the helm.