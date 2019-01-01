Shimanyula forced to eat humble pie after Gor Mahia defeat Kakamega Homeboyz

The visitors' boss conceded defeat to the Kenyan champions, saying they lost fair and square in the league bout

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula admitted deserved to humiliate his side 3-0 in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Thursday.

The reigning champions got their goals from defender Charles Momanyi, Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie and an own goal courtesy of defender Festus Okiring.

The Kakamega boss had bragged a week prior to the league match that they would beat Gor Mahia even if they take the match to heaven.

Despite losing the match, Shimanyula says he will not apologise for his early comments but instead, congratulated Gor Mahia for putting up a good display to dismantle his side.

“It was their (Gor Mahia) good day in the office and they deserved to win the match but I will not withdraw my words because they are still beatable,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“My players gave their best but conceded goals from the three attempts which Gor Mahia created, so it means we tried to push them hard.

“We accept defeat but always in football, you must believe in your team not to lose in matches they play all the time, I had a strong believe we will beat them but we still have the second leg and since they will be coming at home, we will try our best to revenge.”

Asked on the level of officiating during the match, Shimanyula said: “I don’t want to complain because everything went on well, the game was very good, we pushed them, it was not easy for them and they know it was not an easy game, just go ask them.”

On the decision by and Sugar to skip their league matches and hand in walkovers, Shimanyula told Goal: “I really feel sad when we found ourselves in such a situation because top officials in football management are not keen to help solve the situation.

“You see now, [Sony] have been relegated since they have missed three matches, it will be the same case to Chemelil if they skip their next match. This will now force KPL to once again halter the table standings because teams which had already played against the two and won the matches, will be forced to forfeit the points.”

Homeboyz, who were second on the 18-team table before playing Gor Mahia, have now dropped to the sixth position on 17 points while K ‘Ogalo are at the summit after accumulating 21 points.