Shilwatso: EDF Logrono unveil Harambee Starlets attacking midfielder

The former Vihiga United player joins the European club after the process had been made difficult by the coronavirus travel restrictions

Spanish side EDF Logrono has unveiled Harambee Starlets attacking midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso.

The deal has been made official now after it had been made difficult by the global coronavirus travel restrictions. Shilwatso is the latest national women's team member to find a new home after the 2019 Cecafa tournament in .

“The young Kenya Cynthia Shilwatso Musungu has joined the project of the EDF Logrono subsidiary. The young forward will be training with the first team this season,” the Spanish outfit confirmed via a tweet.

🔴📣 La joven keniata Cynthia Shilwatso Musungo se une también al proyecto del filial del EDF Logroño. La joven delantera ⚽️ de Nairobi tendrá dinámica de entrenamientos 🤼‍♀️🏋️‍♀️🤸‍♀️ con el primer equipo esta temporada.

@edflogronofem #PrimeraIberdrola #Pretemporada pic.twitter.com/lmVLzFdlkg — EDF Logroño Femenino (@edflogronofem) September 15, 2020

The Starlet joins the European team from the Kenyan Women Premier League (KWPL) heavyweights Vihiga Queens.

In an interview with The Star, Shilwatso made her dream of winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award with EDF Logrono clear, and had a word of advice for other footballers.

“Here in life is good, though I’m still adapting to the weather. We are now in summer. My menu has also changed. No more maize meal but rice, spaghetti and chicken,” Shilwatso said.

“I want to become the best player when the curtains are finally drawn at the end of the season.

“I would like to tell them [other players] that football is not difficult and only requires patience, hard work, discipline and determination. They should also put God first.”

She also praised her father for the support he has given him all through.

“My father would observe me in action and provide the much-needed feedback and all the necessary support I needed as a budding footballer. He was so keen on my development at that level,” the Starlet revealed.

Shilwatso made her Kenya debut at senior level during the 2018 qualification series.

Among Shilwatso’s teammates who recently signed for new clubs is Elizabeth Katungwa who joined IF Dalhem of , linking up with compatriots Christine Nafula and Mary Kinuthia in the team.

Corazon Aquino, who joined Atletico Ourense of , Esse Akida who is currently turning out for in and Annette Kundu, who signed for Lakatamia FC in Cyprus are the other ones.

Wincate Kaari and Bertha Omita are the Harambee Starlets who have inked deals with regional clubs.

Kaari was signed by Yanga Princes while Omita joined Simba Queens although the latter’s move is reportedly contested by Kisumu Starlets.