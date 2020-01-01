Shikhalo: Kenya keeper facing axe from Yanga SC in mini-transfer

The Kenyan custodian has failed to challenge to the team’s number one keeper and has been warming the bench

international custodian Farouk Shikhalo is among the players reportedly set to be released by Yanga SC during the mini-transfer window.

The window opened on December 16 and will run until January 15, and according to reports in , Shikhalo, who signed for the Jangwani giants from Kenyan Premier League ( ) side , is among the players who will be dropped.

According to reports, Yanga is planning to release Shikhalo and go for another foreign keeper who will be able to challenge first choice Metacha Mnata for a starting role as the team strengthens for the second round of the Mainland Premier League.

"Yanga are planning to make a small change of registration in the small window and have planned to register only three players out of which there are midfielders and defenders who will join the team this season,” Sokalabongo reported as quoted from the Champion.

“That’s after the coach made recommendations for the registration of new players and there are those who will be taken on loan while others will be released altogether after failing to show competition in the team.

“Among the players who may be left out is keeper [Shikhalo] who has failed to challenge Metacha for the starting role since joining the side and thus warming the bench.

“So his bosses may leave him out so as to get a chance to sign an international player, Shikhalo is a good goalkeeper but he has failed to give Metacha opposition.”

Yanga have already signed Burundian striker Said Ntibazonkiza in the mini-window and he was in action on Tuesday as they beat Singida United 3-0 in a friendly.

Ntibazonkiza announced his arrival with two goals during the match as Deus Kaseke grabbed the third to seal the win.

In a recent interview, Shikhalo revealed the coaching style of new tactician Cedric Kaze will make the team better in no time.

“Kaze is a very good coach and I now understand why he has been abroad for a long time,” Shikhalo told Mwanaspoti.

“There are some tactics he is bringing on board that will make Yanga play modern football ahead of all the other teams in Tanzania.

“The team is now having defensive discipline which starts with the strikers. But it is done tactically; defensive midfielders are not solely relied on to stop the opponents from getting to the ball in the danger zones.”

The Harambee Stars goalkeeper also revealed how Kaze wants his team to play.

“He likes us to possess the ball, and when the opponents get it, he wants us to press fast and regain possession. If you are keen, you will realize these are the tactics used by most teams in Europe," he added.

Yanga are topping the 18-team table with 37 points from 15 matches.